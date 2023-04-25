AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AZZ Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 71,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,547. AZZ has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AZZ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently -64.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AZZ by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

