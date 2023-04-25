B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $162.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,715,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,824,547. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

