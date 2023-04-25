B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.79. 1,216,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.