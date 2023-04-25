B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.41. 1,389,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,809. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

