B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 2,989 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 43,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,753. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

