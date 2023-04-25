Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $26.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bandwidth Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 120,484.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 433,743 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $330.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

