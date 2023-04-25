Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.00

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 3198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $683.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank First by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bank First by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank First by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

