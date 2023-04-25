Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 14,155,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,829,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

