Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.
In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
