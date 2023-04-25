Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 14,595 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $150,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

