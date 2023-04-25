Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.27.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

