Barclays Boosts WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 2,010

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,975 ($24.67) to GBX 2,010 ($25.10) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. WH Smith has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

