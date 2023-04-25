Barclays Boosts WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 2,010

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,975 ($24.67) to GBX 2,010 ($25.10) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
WH Smith Price Performance
Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. WH Smith has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $19.02.
