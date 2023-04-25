Barclays Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $127.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.