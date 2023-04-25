Barclays Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $36.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.69.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.59 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

