Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $50,266,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.36. 286,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and



Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.



