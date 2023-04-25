Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.50 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 156.40 ($1.95). Approximately 520,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,301,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.60 ($1.96).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.73. The company has a market capitalization of £859.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2,234.29.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8,571.43%.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
