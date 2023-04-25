BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Financial Survey

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $65.27 million 3.96 -$95.57 million ($2.18) -2.71 BioXcel Therapeutics $380,000.00 1,749.00 -$165.76 million ($5.91) -3.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioXcel Therapeutics. BioXcel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Y-mAbs Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.0% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -146.43% -75.55% -59.58% BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -117.97% -72.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 6 4 0 2.17 BioXcel Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 104.93%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.25%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.