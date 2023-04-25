Birch Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,724,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 259,221 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 198,273 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 336,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

