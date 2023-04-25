Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,198,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 1,177,681 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 449,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

