Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 57,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.34. 22,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.16 and a 200-day moving average of $420.33. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

