Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Accenture by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 91,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,905,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,555 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $274.71. The stock had a trading volume of 248,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,069. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.59. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

