Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78,963.51 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and approximately $78,963.51 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00143408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00068531 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039587 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003611 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

