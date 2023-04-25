Bitcoin Diamond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $141,372.39 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $141,372.39 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00035502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003582 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

