BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $3.00 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

