BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of BlackRock worth $310,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $674.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.97.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

