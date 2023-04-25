BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

ZUT traded up 0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 23.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of 21.39 and a 12 month high of 27.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is 22.85.

