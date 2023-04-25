BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ZPS traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.14. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$11.83 and a 12 month high of C$12.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.05.

