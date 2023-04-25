Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,911.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,679.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,551.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,721.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking will post 127.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389,758 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.