Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $346.20

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

