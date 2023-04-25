Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $36,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. 761,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

