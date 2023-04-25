Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500 at Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,330 ($29.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,400 ($29.97) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,310 ($28.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.04) to GBX 2,360 ($29.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,166.22.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

