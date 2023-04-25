Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $266,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.