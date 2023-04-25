California BanCorp (CALB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.

See Also

