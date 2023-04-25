Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$171.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$164.14.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$160.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,266. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.44.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

