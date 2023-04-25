Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,506 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $379,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.88. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

