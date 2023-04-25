Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,690 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Zoetis worth $266,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis



Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

