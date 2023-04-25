Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$7.51 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.26 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

