Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.81. 3,181,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 23,001,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Carvana Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 152.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

