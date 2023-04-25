Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,665.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $79,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.