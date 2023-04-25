Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celestica Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE CLS opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Trading of Celestica
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
