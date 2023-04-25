Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celestica Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CLS opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 421.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading

