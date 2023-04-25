Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Chemed stock opened at $567.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chemed has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $569.90. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.65.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chemed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $261,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.