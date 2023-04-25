Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.18. 1,509,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,552. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

