Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

