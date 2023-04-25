CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.43.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.46. 118,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$7.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.59. The stock has a market cap of C$620.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of C$184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$184.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.1981279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

