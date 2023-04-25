CIBC Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWM. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.43.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TWM stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1356421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile



Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

