Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. 6,541,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,123,115. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

