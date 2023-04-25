Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.75 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

