CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Sells 80,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $266.10. 7,999,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,632,129. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.46. The company has a market capitalization of $657.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

