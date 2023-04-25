Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.33

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 109109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

