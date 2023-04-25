Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) to Issue €0.67 Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.67 ($0.74) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON CCEP opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 43 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 57 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £259.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.13.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Damian Gammell sold 46,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,540 ($69.19), for a total value of £2,575,933.80 ($3,217,102.29). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.